PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A local organization is hosting an annual toy and food box giveaway to provide hope for Christmas.

For the next three days, the Salvation Army is hosting its annual toy and food box giveaway. This is after donation bins in local businesses collected toys for local kids for the past two months.

For families in need, it is about a time of hope. For volunteers, it’s the feeling of helping a family get the Christmas they hoped for.

Major Heath Sells, the Peoria Area Commander of the Salvation Army said, “Grateful for the partnership that we have with Toys for Tots. Nearly 80% of the toys that we received are coming from those businesses that allowed us to put collection barrels, here for the last two months.”

He continued, “Here in central Illinois we want to see snow, we want to hear a Salvation Army bell ringer, and we want to make sure that kids receive gifts so that there’s smiles on their faces.”

Families can arrive to pre-set appointments and be paired with a personal shopper. From there, they will find toys, board games, wrapping paper, stockings, and stuffed animals for ages newborn to sixteen.

The event goes on until Dec. 21. Sign-ups are required prior to arrival.