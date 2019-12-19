Salvation Army starts Toy Shop, asking for help with more donations

PEORIA, Ill. — The Salvation Army is starting its annual Christmas Toy Shop Wednesday and Thursday and is also looking for more donations in the process.

Salvation Army Corp Officer Major Heath Sells said the program has about 900 families representing about 2,200 children who will receive Christmas presents this year.

“We still have a need, that’s today and tomorrow, to make sure that every child receives that gift for Christmas this year,” Sells said.

Sells said the program, which receives great appreciation for the families that participate, is to alleviate stress for those families that might be struggling financially around the holiday season.

“In the holiday seasons where the celebration of gifts and food bring an extra expense, this program is designed to make sure that this is not a burden for any family,” Sells said. “It’s an opportunity for them to come and make sure they can provide for their families.”

However, he said as much as the agency is able to provide gifts for the children that they have; they’re still encouraging people to go to the Peoria Salvation Army’s website to donate, bring an unwrapped gift to the location at 2903 West Nebraska Avenue or give a monetary donation to the bell ringers throughout town.

“We want to make sure that children in this community … can experience that hope and joy that Christmas brings by having a gift under the tree,” Sells said.