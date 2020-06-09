Salvation Army to distribute more than 800 bags of groceries to Tri-County families

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Families across the Tri-County area will be able to receive free groceries Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m.

The drive-through food distribution will take place at three Salvation Army locations:

· The Salvation Army – Pekin Corps: 243 Derby St., Pekin

· The Salvation Army – Peoria Citadel: 2903 W. Nebraska Ave., Peoria; across from Pierson Hills

· The Salvation Army – Peoria Family Services: 417 N.E. Adams St,. Peoria

Salvation Army organizers from Peoria and Pekin locations teamed up with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to distribute 830 boxes of food. Tri-County Commander Major Jesse Collins said each car will receive a box food that will feed a family of four.

“You know, with this COVID-19 thing and the unemployment that’s been going on, even though people want to get back to work, there are a lot of people need groceries,” Collins said. And it has no restriction, nobody need to sign anything you just come and get a box of groceries or a bag of groceries.”

Food distribution is first-come first-serve. Collins said the event is expected to last until 3 p.m. or until they run out of boxes. He also said there is not a limit on how many boxes a car can receive if multiple families are traveling in one vehicle.