Salvation Army Tree of Lights campaign raises nearly $2 million

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD and WYZZ are proud to partner with the Salvation Army, and with the help of Central Illinoisans, the annual Tree of Lights Campaign managed to raise close to $2 million.

Meteorologist Adam Sherwinski spoke with Tree of Lights Co-Chairs Chris Peterson and Matt Glatz to find out what makes Salvation Army programs significant.

The campaign managed to raise a total of $1,958,759.15, just shy of $2 million.

Major Jesse Collins spoke with WMBD’s Mark Welp to express how much of an impact Central Illinoisans had on the campaign.

They discussed the last three months of the campaign and how the Salvation Army is using the funds it receives.

For more than 130 years, the organization has been helping Central Illinois families.