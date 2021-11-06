Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary raises thousands for life-saving programs

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary held their annual fundraiser and auction, raising thousands of dollars to support life-saving programs.

The event on Saturday, Nov. 6, welcomed hundreds of guests to Embassy Suites in East Peoria. The money raised from donations, auctions, and sponsorships goes towards funding the Salvation Army’s many shelter, programs, and services across the area.

Major Anita Sells, the Women’s Auxiliary Secretary, said after having a mail-in fundraiser last year, she’s happy to be connecting with the community at their in-person event this year.

“I think it helps them to see the army in a bigger picture, not just a red kettle at Christmas time, or not just giving out toys at Christmas, but that we do something 365,” Sells said. “We are available every day of the year.”

29 sponsors donated 80,000 dollars at the event. All proceeds go towards the organization and stay local.

To learn more about the Salvation Army and its mission, visit their website.