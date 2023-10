PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Country superstar Sam Hunt recently announced his Outskirts Tour 2024 which will be making a stop at Peoria Civic Center in March.

The tour announcement came a few months after the release of his latest single “Outskirts.”

Hunt’s tour will commence on Feb. 22 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The five-time Grammy nominee and diamond selling artist, joined by Brett Young and Lily Rose, will play in Peoria March 16.

Tickets are now on sale and can be found on Ticketmaster.