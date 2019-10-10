Sam Miller speaks about his experiences with Easterseals

PEORIA, Ill. — Sam Miller was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy when he was one year old. Unable to walk and perform most tasks, his mother turned to Easterseals… for Sam this was not exciting news.

“At the time I didn’t even appreciate it, in fact, I really hated it because they were pushing me and getting me to do things that pushed my limits,” said Sam Miller.

Miller was working with Easterseals for six years, and after all that he went through, he says he’s appreciative.

“In recent years I’m grateful for Easterseals because I realized in many ways they set the tone for my life,” said Miller. “Because of Easterseals, I have many character qualities that I otherwise maybe wouldn’t have had.”

Today Miller is a life coach and motivational speaker. He says he especially enjoys working with others who have disabilities.

“I inspire because I do believe everybody has a story to tell and a dream worth doing,” said Miller. “I’m living proof that no matter what obstacle you’re facing, that if you have the right mindset you can do it.”

Miller says if it wasn’t for Easterseals he would not be where he is today. He wants everybody to know they are born with a purpose.

“You are equipped. You are born to be an incredibly powerful person. It’s just having the right support system, having the coaches to draw that power, draw those answers out of you and then create an action plan,” Miller said.

For more information about Sam, visit DreamingMadeSimple.com