Sammy Hagar & The Circle coming to Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — There is only one way to rock at the Illinois State Fair in 2021.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle will play at the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage Thursday, Aug. 12. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 22 on Ticketmaster.com.

The group has been one of rock music’s most dynamic and prolific artists since their 2019 debut album “Space Between,” which debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart and #1 in four Billboard charts including Top Rock Albums and Hard Rock Albums charts.

Band members include Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar, bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and guitarist Vic Johnson.

However, the news also comes with a cancelation. The Illinois State Fair also announced Kelsea Ballerini has canceled her stop at the fair. Ballerini was scheduled to perform with Kylie Morgan and Chapel Heart on Friday, Aug. 20.

Those who purchased Kelsea Ballerini tickets directly through www.Ticketmaster.com or through the Ticketmaster mobile app will get an automatic refund back to the card used to purchase the tickets.

Fairgoers who purchase grandstand tickets will receive a full refund if COVID-19 prevents the fair from being held.

Tickets for all other previously announced shows are currently on sale via Ticketmaster, and include:

Thursday, August 12: Sammy Hagar & The Circle

Tier 3 – $25 / Tier 2 – $30 / Tier 1 – $35 / SRO Track – $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $70

Friday, August 13: Kane Brown with Restless Road

Tier 3 – $38 / Tier 2 – $43 / Tier 1 – $48 / SRO – $58 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $83

Saturday, August 14: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Tier 3 – $26 / Tier 2 – $31 / Tier 1 – $36 / Track Seats 1200 Avail. – $46 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $71

Sunday, August 15: Toby Keith with Craig Morgan

Tier 3 – $39 / Tier 2 – $44 / Tier 1 – $49 / SRO Track – $59 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $84

Monday, August 16: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond

FREE Concert

Tuesday, August 17: Chris Young with Ingrid Andress and Payton Smith

Tier 3 – $27 / Tier 2 – $32 / Tier 1 – $37 / SRO Track – $47 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $72

Wednesday, August 18: I Love the 90’s Tour

Tier 3- $14 / Tier 2- $19 / Tier 1 – $24 / SRO Track – $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $59

Thursday, August 19: Bad Flower with Dorothy and Dead Poets Society

General Admission Seating – $15 / SRO Track – $15/ Blue Ribbon Zone – $50

* At time of purchase, customer will choose whether they are buying Blue Ribbon Zone seats, a general admission seat, or a standing room only track ticket.

Friday, August 20: TBD

Saturday, August 21: TBD

Sunday, August 22: George Thorogood with 38 Special

Tier 3 – $14 / Tier 2 – $19 / Tier 1 – $24 / SRO Track – $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $59

*Fair goers can upgrade their access to a Stage Side Party ticket for $30.

The 2021 Illinois State Fair runs from Aug 12 — 22, in Springfield.