HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — SAMS Stray Animal Midway Shelter went to Facebook to ask for cat food donations Wednesday.
The local shelter based in Hanna City said it was almost completely out of canned cat food, and hoped those wishing to donate could take advantage of early Black Friday deals to donate to the shelter.
More information on how to donate to SAMS can be found on their website.
Latest Headlines
- Walmart Black Friday: Here are the best deals you can find right now online
- How long will you have to wear a mask? Here’s what the experts say
- Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, Black Eyed Peas to perform in honor of nurses this Thanksgiving
- SAMS animal shelters asking for cat food donations
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, essential workers among list of Time Person of the Year reader poll nominees