SAMS animal shelters asking for cat food donations

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — SAMS Stray Animal Midway Shelter went to Facebook to ask for cat food donations Wednesday.

The local shelter based in Hanna City said it was almost completely out of canned cat food, and hoped those wishing to donate could take advantage of early Black Friday deals to donate to the shelter.

More information on how to donate to SAMS can be found on their website.

