SAMS volunteers bagging groceries for donations Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One local animal shelter is taking advantage of the shopping frenzy the day before Thanksgiving.

Wednesday afternoon and evening, volunteers from the SAMS (Stray Animal Midway Shelter) bagged groceries at the Grand Prairie HyVee in Peoria.

The purpose was to get donations for the Hanna City no-kill animal shelter.

Director and Board President Connie Davis said the main expense at SAMS is medical care for the animals. Donations will also help with operation costs.

“The need is ongoing. It’s absolute. When we have extra donations monetarily, we’re able to take in animals that may hvae an injury or an illness that we might have to say no to otherwise,” she said.

The volunteers stayed at HyVee until 7 p.m.