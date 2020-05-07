Samuel Avenue condos coming soon to Peoria Heights

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — New high-rise living will soon be available in Peoria heights.

The Kim Group celebrated its ‘topping off’ ceremony Thursday, putting up the highest piece of steel, for the Samuel Avenue Condos.

The 16 condos will be right by Prospect, offering potential homeowners a different kind of luxury-living.

Katie Kim says the project has been going on for over two years.

“A lot of the houses in Peoria Heights are from the World War Two era, when the Pabst brewery was here. They’re a lot of bungalow-style houses, a lot of the house layouts don’t fit the need of the current residents. So we’re happy to offer a new supply and hopefully bring more residents into Peoria Heights,” said Katie Kim, CEO of the Kim Group.

Kim says the condos should be ready by September. She adds in addition to the 16 condos, there will be commercial space available on the first floor for businesses to purchase.

Kim says these condos will offer a different kind of luxury living. Each unit coming with a balcony for outside space.

“It’s the first condo building in Peoria Heights. These would be units for sale, you’ll be able to purchase these units. We started this project over two years ago. When we looked at Peoria Heights, we saw a mix of housing that was missing,” Kim said.

Kim says the condos will start off at $185,000 for a one-bedroom. There will also be two, three, and four bedroom units available.