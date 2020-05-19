Sangamon County judge denies RC Outfitters owner restraining order against Pritzker’s stay-at-home order

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBDD) — A Peoria businessman’s lawsuit against the governor was denied in court Tuesday.

A Sangaman County judge blocked RC Outfitters’ restraining order against the state’s extended stay-at-home order. Owner Adam White sued Illinois Governor J.B Pritzker, arguing the governor cannot legally keep businesses closed this long.

Last week White told WMBD, “Over a month ago, we applied with the [Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity] to be deemed an essential business,” White said. “The amount of referral business we get from doctors, podiatrists, chiropractors, physical therapists, is a large chunk of our business. If a medical expert is referring us, one would think that that’s essential.”

White reopened his downtown shoe store two weeks ago despite the order. He said the shut down caused ‘irreparable harm.”

“Appealing today’s decision is definitely on the table,” White said.

Last week, a Peoria County judge moved the case to Springfield.

“Different judges with different opinions. This judge says the governor has unlimited 30-day powers. Another judge in Clay County disagrees,” he said.