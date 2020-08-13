Sankoty Lakes Resort and Retreat hiring staff members before opening in September

SPRING BAY, Ill. — In just three weeks, Sankoty Lakes Resort & Retreat is hoping to open its doors to the community.

The joint initiative between Developer Kim Blickenstaff and Spring Bay businessman Dwayne Atherton, is expected to bring tourism and an economic boost to the area.

Staff members held a job fair, Wednesday, at the Spring Bay fire station trying to fill positions for cooks, waitstaff, restaurant staff, housekeeping, gatekeepers, security, grounds crew, guest experience coordinators, and more.

Janessa Birkland, director of operations, said the because they’re aiming for a September soft-opening, the pressure is on to fill positions.

“We’re really kind of looking for anything and everything,” Birkland said. “We have about 50 jobs give-or-take that we’re looking to fill and that will continue to grow as we continue to grow as well.”

The 220-acre resort will have 20 tents for what Blickenstaff calls glamping, or glamorous camping. There will also be an RV park and lots set up for standard, bring your own tent camping.

Birkland said the resort will hopefully not only help employment but will also provide opportunities for the youth.

“This has been Dwayne’s idea for many many years,” Birkland said. “We have programs for inner-city kids to come. You know this going to be a great project for the community to come together and spend outdoors.”

The property already boasts three lakes, which along with a mile-long, man-made trout stream will be the centerpieces of a getaway destination that will include camping and an RV park. It will be a four-season event venue featuring fishing and off-site hunting, along with bird watching, kayaking, canoeing, swimming, scuba diving and more.

The next job fair is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 19 from noon to 7 p.m.

