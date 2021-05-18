Sankoty Lakes Resort to hold open house and fireworks show

SPRING BAY, Ill. (WMBD) — A lake-side resort in Spring Bay will open to guests for an open house and fireworks show on Saturday.

Sankoty Lakes Resort is opening its doors to allow visitors to tour the grounds, including some of the resort’s “glamping” tents and its main pavilion where the Woolly Bugger restaurant will soon open.

The event will last from 2- 8 p.m. this Saturday and will conclude with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Sankoty Lakes is a development from entrepreneur and philanthropist Kim Blickenstaff.

“This has become – and is becoming – such an amazing place. We think the public will be as excited about it as we are,” Blickenstaff said. “This weekend, come for the day, come for the fireworks. Just come on out, and enjoy.”

More information about the resort can be found on their website.