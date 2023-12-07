PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- Santa Bill and his elves were at Walmart on Allen Road in Peoria on Dec. 7 to start the toy haul for the patients at the Children’s Hospital.

The massive toy purchase started 27 years ago when Santa Bill found out that the Children’s Hospital liked to have baseball and football cards. At the time, Santa Bill was collecting football cards, and he went and donated them.

“When Santa visits them, they forget they’re sick for a few minutes. To me, they’re perfect, but I know they’re sick. If I make one kid smile, then I did what I had to do.” Santa Bill said when explaining why he does the toy giveaway.

Last year, Santa Bill was able to deliver over 50,000 toys to patients at the Children’s Hospital with the help of donations. “It’s worth it, every bit of it is worth it. All the hard work that goes into it. All the tears that go into it, especially for me. I get pretty emotional. When I do this for these kids.” Santa Bill said.

To learn how to volunteer or help, visit, http://santabillshopitalhelpers.org.