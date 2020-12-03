Santa Bill calling on Central Illinois elves to donate toys for kids in the hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — COVID-19 isn’t stopping Father Christmas from completing his journey to OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois.

The annual expedition is changing this year to abide by pandemic mitigations. While Santa can’t go inside each child’s hospital room like in years past, he’s hoping to still drop off toys for good boys and girls on the morning of Dec. 17.

“I can’t let this stop me. These kids need Christmas. They need Santa this year more than ever.” SAnta bill

He needs Central Illinois’ help to have toys to give to the children. Santa Bill Turney said his usual stockpile isn’t as high as he understands many have dealt with financial uncertainty. He’s hoping some Christmas cheer will encourage the region to donate to his endeavor.

Raffles are also being held across Peoria to generate funds to purchase toys.

Santa Bill even has an Amazon Wishlist. Toys purchased online will be shipped to Santa’s home before being loaded onto his sleigh for delivery day.

“If anyone can do anything… it would be deeply appreciated” santa bill

Area businesses serve as drop off points across the Peoria area. East Peoria’s Cheeky Remix, Peoria’s Restoration on Sheridan and My Curvology, Washington’s 309 Boutique, and Morton’s Lulu’s on Main are available options.

Lake Camelot is holding a Santa’s Hospital Helpers Raffle again this year with prizes including a 50″ flat-screen TV, homemade Custom Coffee table/storage unit, Paradise overnight hotel gift basket, hand-painted Christmas decoration, hand-crocheted scarf and cap, and more. Santa Bill says for each $10 donation by anyone bringing in an unwrapped new toy, cash donation, or providing proof of purchase, you will receive an entry into the raffle.

If you’d like to join Santa’s Hospital Helpers Facebook group, CLICK HERE.

This year’s toy donation is in honor of Santa Bill’s late son, Michael Turney. He lived from Fed. 27-1988 to July 28, 1989.