PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- Santa Bill and his Hospital Helpers delivered toys to the kids at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois on Dec. 21.

Bill Turney (Santa Bill) was inspired to start donating to the Children’s Hospital 27 years ago through a message he heard at church. What started as handing out football cards, turned into U-Hauls full of toys.

Arriving in style, Santa Bill was in the bucket of a ladder on top of a Peoria Fire Department firetruck. He was lifted to the floors where the kids were waiting at the windows and waived to them before delivering their gifts.

This year is one of the biggest hauls he has done, delivering over $50,000 in toys. Santa Bill said that he just wanted to make them smile.

“I think all they get from this is feeling normal for a few minutes. I know they’re sick, you know, and just feeling normal for a few minutes. It’s nothing for me to get down on their floor and play with them or whatever I gotta do to make them smile.” said Santa Bill.

A mother of a child with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, said that they’re very appreciative of the gifts because it helps them take their minds off being in a hospital for a moment. The disease causes nerve pain so severe that she has to have a special pain scale. An average person’s pain scale goes from one to ten, hers goes from one to fifteen, and she’s rarely below a ten.

“It’s wonderful. Especially because we have been in the hospital for so long. It’s nice to have other people coming in and caring about her and giving us a break away from thoughts of being in the hospital,” She said.

Santa Bill recently lost a friend to brain cancer. This friend and their family were always involved in helping with the toy giveaway and believed in the cause. Santa Bill is dedicating this year’s toy haul to him.

“My friend. His name was Bill Bridges… He and his family have been long-time helpers and believers and believing in me and what we do for these kids,” Santa Bill said. “He just lost his battle with brain cancer in April. So all the toys we have this year are donated in his memory.”

One major reason Santa Bill wanted to start the toy giveaway was so the kids made sure Santa wouldn’t miss them for Christmas. “Even if they’re really sick, they smile. They are really happy that Santa has not forgotten them… Santa WON’T forget them.”

To help get Santa Bill ready for next year, visit http://www.santabillshospitalhelpers.org.