PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)- The Sante Bill Foundation is a non-profit whose mission is to bring Santa Clause and Christmas joy to all of the children in Peoria area hospitals during the holiday season. For over 25 years, the organization has turned kids dreams into reality.

Today on WMBD This Morning, we were joined by the one and only Santa Bill and one of his helpers, Lindsay Camp. Together they shared how you can get involved with sharing the holiday cheer. Take a look!

I don’t care where we get the toys from, as long as we fill this room at the hospital. Santa Bill

There will be a Christmas party December 2nd at Country Club BBQ where there will be a raffle to raise money for the gifts. There will also be a toy drive at the Jump Trading Simulation & Education building on December 9th to collect toys for the foundation. For more information you can visit the Santa Bill Foundation’s website here.