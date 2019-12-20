Santa came early this year, children receive gifts at 10th annual Heart of Christmas program

PEORIA, Ill. — The Illinois State Black Chamber of Commerce and Infrastructure Engineering partnered with the Peoria Housing Authority to bring Peoria the 10th Annual Heart of Christmas Children’s Program.

The event was held in the Gateway Building Thursday evening. It included a visit from Santa, toy giveaways, crafting, a magician and musical entertainment.

This event was able to help families who may have needed a little extra assistance during the holiday season.

Thousands of children have received toys and educational items through this program over the past 10 years.

The sponsors include: The Black Chamber of Commerce, Illinois American Water, WSP, Cullinan Properties, GSG Consultants, WSP and Leo Ghantous.

Ebony White of Peoria said this was her second year attending and is grateful for all who make the program possible.

“You really don’t know what people are going through this time of year, we had a couple of deaths in our family so you know it’s kind of like just bringing us together,” White said.

White said when she is more fortunate she plans to pay it forward and donate to this event.