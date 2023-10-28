PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With the slight chance of snow in the upcoming forecast and the holiday season approaching quickly, why not start thinking of some Christmas-related plans?

Peoria Area Community Events (PACE) recently revealed the theme of this year’s parade: Musical Notes & Holiday Floats.

The longest running holiday parade in the country will return with its costumed characters, novelty walking units, decorated floats, marching band, which would not be complete with out Santa.

There will be awards presented for best novelty unit, best overall unit, best new entry, best commercial float entry, and best non-profit float entry.

The 136th annual Santa Claus Parade is set to return to Peoria on Nov. 24.

To learn more about the parade, visit PACE’s website.