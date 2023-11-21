PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 136th annual Santa Claus Parade will start in Downtown Peoria on Friday at 9:15 a.m. and will cause several intersections within the business district to be closed.

The parade will begin near the Fire Department’s Central House, located at Monroe Street and Hancock and then head south on Monroe to Main Street, then to Adams Street and then north on Adams Street to pass by the courthouse.

The parade will end at the intersection of Adams and Hamilton. Peoria police will block off the following intersections from 9:15 to 11 a.m.:

Monroe & Wayne

Monroe & Green

Monroe & Hancock

Monroe & Bryan

Monroe & Spalding

Monroe & Fayette

Monroe & Hamilton

Monroe & Main

Madison & Main

Jefferson & Main

Adams & Main

Adams & Hamilton

You can watch the parade live on WMBD-TV on Friday morning or at ciproud.com.

The annual event is the longest running Santa Claus parade in the nation and is sponsored by Peoria Area Community Events.