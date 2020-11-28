Santa coming to Northwoods Mall

Julianna, 3, and Dylan, 5, Lasczak visit with Santa through a transparent barrier at a Bass Pro Shop in Bridgeport, Conn., Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Santa Claus is coming to the mall — just don’t try to sit on his lap. Malls are doing all they can to keep the jolly old man safe from the coronavirus, including banning kids from sitting on his knee, no matter if they’ve been naughty or nice. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — He’s made his list and checked it twice. Now, he’s ready for holiday photos at the mall.

Santa Claus first arrived at the mall Black Friday and will be there until Christmas Eve.

“Children will have the opportunity to engage in a socially distant conversation and safely pose for a picture with Santa during their visit to Northwoods Mall’s North Pole. Advance registration is strongly encouraged in order to promote social distancing and contactless payment for photo packages. Walk-up visits will be permitted as space allows,” a press release reads.

Santa will be available 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sundays.

An RSVP to meet the jolly ole fellow can be made here.