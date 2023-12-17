GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The Germantown Hills Fire Department went on a parade with Santa Claus Sunday morning.

Santa and The Grinch drove through different neighborhoods, waving to families from the street.

Every few houses, the parade would stop, so Santa would have the chance to talk with kids about what they wanted for Christmas.

The parade started at Whispering Oaks and Holland Road and ended at Germantown Hills School District 69.

Germantown Hills Fire Department is an all-volunteer fire station.