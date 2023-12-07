BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Santa John has been helping Santa Claus for more than five decades. He started in 1967 after graduating high school. He took a three-year break to serve in the Navy during the Vietnam War.

Santa followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. He still has the suit his grandfather wore more than 100 years ago, having only retired the boots three years ago.

Santa John has been spotted at local hospitals, homes, and the Uptown Station. He says as long as he’s in good health kids can expect to see him checking the naughty or nice list.

“I come from a very very giving family. That’s the way I grew up. That’s the way I’ve learned it. I just like to make somebody else’s life a little bit more enlightening,” said Santa John.

When he’s not helping Santa Claus, Santa John is a crossing guard for a local elementary school. To have Santa John spread Christmas cheer at your event or home call 309-825-7031. While Santa John shows up out of the kindness of his heart, he said any monetary donation will go to the Special Olympics.