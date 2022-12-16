Santa Parfaits

Ingredients:

2 cups of milk

1/3 cup of Chia seeds

2 tsp of stevia

2 cups of frozen strawberries, thawed and mashed

2 cups of light whipped cream

1 box of devils food cake mix

1 can of purée pumpkin

Instructions:

Thaw strawberries in the microwave. Mash with a fork or food processor. Mix milk, chia seeds, and stevia. Let sit for 5 minutes in the fridge. Stir again, then let sit for at least 30 minutes in the fridge. While the chia pudding is setting, mix the pumpkin and the devil’s food cake mix in a large bowl until completely combined. Spread onto a cookie sheet and bake at 350 °F for 20 minutes. Allow the cake to cool, then cut it into cubes. Once the chia mixture is set, begin layering the cake, chia mixture, strawberry purée, and whipped cream— starting with the cake. Refrigerate or serve immediately!

