PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — After working all night delivering toys to children the world over, Santa did the only thing that would make sense on a dreary, foggy Christmas Day — go water skiing.

Yep, the Jolly Old Elf returned to Pekin’s Lake Arlann to hit the water as a way to spread the holiday spirit. Those who live around the lake watched as Santa was pulled by a jet ski around the lake.

Christmas music was playing and the jet ski was dressed up to look like Rudolph. Santa, ever in the giving spirit was tossing small footballs.

The event returned this year after a one-year break — the lake froze last year. Organizer Kevin Strauss said he and his friends “reached out” to Santa as a way to show their appreciation.

“I heard a rumor that he likes to water ski but it’s all frozen up north. We thought we’d provide an opportunity to ski and take a nice little break after he’s worked hard all night,” he said. “It spread more Christmas cheer.”

He said he hopes Kris Kringle will keep coming back to Pekin.