NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — This is the first year since COVID that the Town of Normal has hosted Santa’s Station. Throughout the month of December, children will get a chance to share their Christmas list with Ol’ Saint Nick.

“So it’s just a joyous occasion especially after COVID that we can actually sit and enjoy being with Santa,” said the town’s Civic Arts Specialist Morgan Schulte.

Since 2013 kids have gone to Uptown Station in Uptown Normal to see Santa Claus. After a two-year hiatus, the town is getting into its regular holiday spirit.

“It’s extra special to see these children with a smile on their faces, especially the young ones who maybe have never met Santa because of COVID. And now this year hopefully it’s exciting and scary for them to be next to Santa,” said Schulte.

Santa’s Station will be set up several nights throughout the month of December. Kids can enjoy different activities like making crafts, having cocoa with cops, and listening to live music while waiting to see Santa.

“It’s such a cute event. It’s absolutely wonderful to see all the families come with their kids all dressed up. The kids have so much spirit and it’s just the best thing ever to see so much happiness in one room,” said Santa’s Elf Emily Bauman.

All the activities are free but donations are welcome to support different nonprofits.

“I brought different nonprofits in. Like last weekend we had the NAACP out here. We’ve got ABC Counseling coming up. So some of the proceeds got to Special Olympics or whatever nonprofit is coming in so people can donate for that,” Schulte said.

There are still a few days left to see Santa. To see his schedule visit www.uptownnormal.com/santa.