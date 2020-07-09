Saplings to come to Northside Peoria walking trail this fall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A grassroots initiative is coming to Alta Road in Peoria this fall as trees will be planted along a sparse walking path.

The City of Peoria Public Works Department is partnering with a few local organizations and residents who are rooted in bettering and beautifying the community.

“We’re going to do it in several phases,” said Shawn Johnson, Forestry Supervisor for the City of Peoria. “The first phase is going to go from Center Way to Case Creek and it’s going to be about 10 to 15 trees in the first phase. It’s going to create a cooling effect, bring aesthetics to the area, and also it’s going to reduce the urban heat island so people can also get some shade while they’re out here exercising and enjoying things.”

Group members are exploring the addition of oak, honey locust, Kentucky coffee trees, and other varieties suitable for the region’s soil type and native to the state of Illinois. The group will also ensure the trees line up with a list of approved street trees identified by the Peoria Urban Forestry Advisory Board (PUFAB) and the city’s Forestry Supervisor. Come this fall, the trail could be lined with 10 various young saplings for starters.

Any member of the public who is interested in getting involved or taking an active approach to the city’s urban forestry vision can join the PUFAB committee meetings. Board information is available on the city’s website.

