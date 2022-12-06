SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– The Satanic Temple of Illinois has unveiled its holiday display this year in the Illinois Capitol rotunda.

Placed next to the Hanukkah display by Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois and Christmas display by the Springfield Nativity Committee, the Satanic display consists of a crocheted snake sitting on a book and a pile of crocheted apples made by temple members.

The book that the serpent is perched on is “On the Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres” by Polish mathematician, Nicolaus Copernicus. The 15th century book is famous for the then-revolutionary idea the world revolves around the sun.

On Tuesday, “Minister Adam” of the Satanic Temple of Illinois, who declined to share his last name for security purposes, was joined by about 15 temple members to dedicate this year’s display.

“Every year, we do a holiday display and a show of unity and religious pluralism within the state Capitol rotunda,” Adam said. “And this year, we wanted to focus on the book bans that people have been trying to do all over the country.”

All displays are flanked by a sign stating in part, “The State of Illinois is required by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution to allow temporary public displays in the state capitol so long as these displays are not paid for by taxpayer dollars. Because the first floor of the Capitol Rotunda is a public place, state officials cannot legally censor the content of speech or displays.”