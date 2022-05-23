TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-vehicle crash in rural Washington Saturday night resulted in the death of an Indiana man.

Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Rt. 24 and Dee-Mack Road, between Washington and Eureka.

James Bachman, 76, of Fishers, Indiana was pronounced dead at the scene. During an autopsy on Monday, preliminary findings showed the cause of death was from multiple blunt force injuries due to the collision.

The toxicology results are pending.

Currently, the case is under investigation by the Illinois State Police, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.