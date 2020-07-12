Saturday evening crash injures Little York woman, DUI citation follows

WARREN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police (ISP) said a Little York woman who was driving under the influence was injured in a Saturday evening car crash in Warren County.

ISP said 49-year-old Crystal Yeast of Little York was driving north on Illinois Route 135 going toward 235th Ave. in her 2013 green Chevrolet Cobalt around 11:04 p.m. Police said Yeast crossed over both lanes and steered off the roadway heading west where she struck a ditch. The vehicle kept moving and rammed through a fence before stopping in a wooded area.

Ambulance arrived at the scene at took Yeast to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While the crash is still under investigation, ISP cited Yeast for driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

