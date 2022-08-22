PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The victim in Saturday night’s homicide has been identified by the Peoria County Coroner as Nathan Michael Belcher, age 35, of Eureka, IL.

Peoria Police, Advanced Medical Transport, and the Peoria Fire Department responded to a report of shots fired Saturday night to discover Belcher in an alley at the 500 block of Spring Street. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Responders performed live-saving measures but Belcher could not be revived. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:17 p.m.

An autopsy by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood’s office revealed that Belcher’s cause of death was gunshot wounds.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Beck at (309) 494-8480, Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.