PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Fire Investigator deemed a Saturday evening house fire, near the intersection of W. Nowland Ave. and N. Sheridan Rd, arson.

Crews responded to a report of a house fire at about 4 p.m. and found a fire on the first floor of the building. It took only minutes to put out the flames, according to Battalion Chief Michael Hughes.

Hughes stated the occupants of the home were outside when crews arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported, and the home suffered $5,000 in estimated damages.