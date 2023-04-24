BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Bloomington announced it would continue to have free downtown concerts this summer as part of the Saturday on the Square series.

Regional acts would come to perform family-friendly concerts on the downtown square from 6 to 10 p.m. This series is presented by Pantagraph Media and The Castle Theatre in partnership with the City of Bloomington.

“I’m excited that we’re able to partner with The Castle Theatre and Pantagraph Media to bring Saturdays on the Square back to Downtown for the third year,” said City Manager Tim Gleason. “Concerts on the square bring a vibrancy to downtown that the community has come to recognize and enjoy.”

The Saturdays on the Square concert series will consist of four free performances that will take place on June 10, July 15, and August 5 and 26. Concert goers are encouraged to explore downtown establishments before and during these events.

For more details, visit thecastletheatre.com.