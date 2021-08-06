Saturday kicks off second Peoria Pride Ride

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It may not be pride month, but Peoria Proud is still celebrating.

Saturday, Aug. 7, is the second annual Pride Ride, which replaced the usual River City Pride Fest. Instead, the Pride Ride will be a car procession followed by a smaller festival. Organizers said the intent is to make the event more COVID-friendly.

Beginning at 1 p.m., cars can meet at the parking lot of Mack’s, located at 619 SW. Water St. in downtown Peoria. Organizers said there will be paint and decorations for people to decorate their cars.

The cars will form a makeshift parade that will travel throughout the city, and people are invited to watch from the side of the street. The full route can be found here.

“Last year when we did it, people were lining the streets,” Trevor Neff, President of Peoria Proud, said. “Just bring your seats out, bring your cars out. If you don’t want to ride with us, sit on the streets with us. And we honk the horns, we’re obnoxious, we’re fun.”

The route will end at Imago Dei Church in Peoria, located at 2221 N. Gale Ave.

There will be vendors, food trucks, and live music.

“June was pride month, and we had a lot of events, but we’re just reminding everyone still that you can still be proud of yourself no matter who you are any day, any month, any year,” Neff said. “We see kids from five years old all the way up to the older generations, and it’s good just to see that we have the love of every age group, every range, every generation.”