A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people, including a Peoria police officer, were taken to the hospital after a car drove over a median and hit another vehicle during a traffic stop, Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, an officer was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of War Memorial Drive and University Street. Suddenly, a different vehicle failed to yield, drove over the median, and hit the first vehicle on the shoulder, causing it to slide into the officer.

Everyone was taken to the hospital, including the officer, the person who drove over the median, and two others inside the stopped vehicle.

While Echevarria said everyone was talking at the scene of the crash, their conditions are currently unknown.

The crash is under investigation.