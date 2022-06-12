PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — At 9:45 Saturday night, Peoria firefighters were called to S. Arago Street for a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, less than a block away from Star Deli Convenience Store on W. Starr Street, firefighters, eventually 21 on-scene, found a two-car garage with “heavy fire and smoke,” according to Battalion Chief Steve Rada.

While the garage itself was not connected to a house or any building, the heat from the fire set ablaze the nearby house’s porch and a garage next door.

Rada said in order to extinguish the neighbor’s fire, crews had to force their way inside the garage.

They were also successful in putting out the fire in the original, unattached garage, but “the fully involved garage eventually collapsed,” Rada wrote in a statement.

A representative from the City of Peoria Community Development Department ordered an emergency demolition, and crews stood by to monitor any hotspots throughout that process.

No injuries were reported, and the incident was under control by 11:15 p.m. Rada said the cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

Rada estimated about $40,000 in damages.