NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — After two years of a pandemic hiatus, Santa’s Station is returning to Uptown Normal this December, starting with Grand Festivities this Saturday.

Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and their elves will join the Grand Opening Processional on Saturday, Dec. 3 beginning at 12:30 p.m., going from the 300 block of North Street near The Alamo II to the Mark R. Peterson Plaza. They’ll be joined by the Normal Fire Department, the Normal Police Department, and the University High School Marching Band.

No roads will be closed for this processional, but traffic may be temporarily paused.

Once Santa arrives at the plaza, visiting hours will be open until 4 p.m. The line in Uptown Station will also feature free activities and live music.

Throughout December, Santa will host visiting hours at the station from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Christmas Eve.

However, “Santa’s Station will close at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve to allow Santa ample time to prepare for his nighttime journey,” clarified the press release from the Town of Normal.

All visits to Santa’s Station are free. Donations are appreciated and will be distributed to various charitable organizations, the full list of which can be found at Uptown Normal’s website. Performers and activities can also be found online.