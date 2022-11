PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The woman killed by gunfire in Peoria on Saturday has been identified as 50-year-old Elsa Veronica Quintero-Barrigo, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed to WMBD Monday afternoon.

Quintero-Barrigo’s autopsy is still in progress. Harwood’s office has yet to release an official cause of death but plans to do so late Monday.

This story will be updated when more information is available.