Save Our Stadium 5K raises money to protect Peoria landmark

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Community members braved the rain at Peoria Stadium Saturday, April 10, to run or walk in the Save Our Stadium 5K fundraiser.

Teaming up with Peoria Public Schools Foundation, the Save Our Stadium Organization hosted its first event to raise money for stadium repairs and restorations.

The event’s organizer Dan Adler said the stadium has a unique and distinct history, going back to the early twentieth century.

“This property here is 82 acres of green space in the middle of Peoria, it’s virtually unheard of, at least statewide,” said Adler. “It’s got over 125 years of history.”

The stadium has been a recreational center for the communities in Peoria throughout its years. Not only is it used for sports but it has been a music venue, a race track for dogs, horses, and cars, and also as an amusement park.

Adler said he hopes a $5 million grant from the state and community donations will lead to starting a long list of expensive projects.

“Time and weather has deteriorated some of the assets, you can see it by looking at the track or the visitor’s seating, the scoreboard,” said Adler.

Around 120 people registered and donated to the event. Despite the rain, Adler said many people still came out to run or walk, and he considers that a win.

So far, the organization has raised more than $2,000 dollars towards the project. To donate, visit their website.