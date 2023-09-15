Savory Pumpkin Crescent Rolls

The perfect fall blend of savory and sweet



Ingredients:

½ Tablespoon olive oil

1/3 cup chopped yellow onion

1/3 cup canned 100% pure pumpkin

1/3 cup shredded Gouda cheese

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves, plus more for garnish

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

Two 8-ounce cans of reduced fat crescent rolls



Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and line one large baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium-sized saucepan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add in yellow onion and reduce

heat to low. Cook for about 10–12 minutes, stirring often, until the onion has caramelized. Add the caramelized onion, pumpkin, Gouda cheese, thyme, garlic powder, and black pepper to a small mixing bowl. Mix to combine. Unroll the crescent roll dough, cut along the perforated lines, and pull it apart to form 16 triangles. Place triangles on the prepared baking sheet. Add about 1 teaspoon of the pumpkin mixture to each triangle and spread it out with the back of a spoon. Roll up dough to form a crescent roll at the wide end of the triangle. Repeat for all

triangles. Bake for 10 – 12 minutes. Garnish with fresh thyme leaves and serve.

Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.