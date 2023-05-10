FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Today is the first day of operation for the Disaster Loan Outreach Center at St. David Village Hall.

Fulton County and surrounding areas were recently approved by the Small Business Administration (SBA) for disaster declarations after the severe weather that occurred last month. These declarations allow homeowners, renters, and business owners the ability to apply for low-interest loans for damages not covered by insurance.

Not only is Fulton County covered by this, but also seven adjacent counties. These include Knox, Peoria, and Tazewell Counties. Public Affairs Specialist Courtney Smith said that she advises people to come to the center as opposed to applying online, as staff members will provide one-on-one support.

“If you’re interested in applying, I would definitely recommend that they come to the center, because again, they do everything for you, they’re completing the application for you, and answering all your questions, a lot of people have issues applying online,” Smith said.

The center is open Monday through Saturday and closes permanently on May 24. If you would like to apply online, click this link here for a disaster loan application.