SCAM WARNING: Scammers are spoofing as the McLean County Circuit Clerk’s Office

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office has announced that scammers have been spoofing the McLean County Circuit Clerk’s Office phone number Friday, March 19.

In a Facebook post, the McLean County Sheriff’s office warned that some McLean County residents have been receiving hoax calls that appear to be from the county clerk’s office.

The Sheriff’s office warns that the office will never ask anyone to make suspicious transactions on the phone, especially if that transaction involves a gift card.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to use caution when providing personal information or making financial transactions over the phone.