Scammers in Peoria are trying to get your info by offering you a free trip

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park District is warning the public that scammers are impersonating them as part of a new scam Tuesday.

According to a post on the Peoria Park District Facebook page, people are receiving calls from people claiming to be employees of the park district. They said the scammers claim they won a free trip courtesy of the park district.

Park district officials clarified the park district is not running any contests with trips being given away and said not to give out any personal information to the callers.

Anyone who receives a call from these scammers is encouraged to hang up and contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521.