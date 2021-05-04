Schaer’s Country Market opens for the season

EAST PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)–A natural disaster and then a national shutdown still could not stop one local market from serving its customers.

Schaer’s Country Market ownders said it’s a delight to open the doors to the customers after having a great opening weekend.

“Each year is a whole new year in a sense of what’s going to happen; how good it’s going to be. The weather’s a big factor, so we just have to play it out each year and hope for the best,” said owner/manager Larry Schaer

The 2019 flooding crushed their strawberry crop, cancelling picking season.

COVID-19 kept the storefront closed until the outside crop was ready and customers could socially distance outside.

The owner said despite the struggle, he’s optimistic for this season, but is carrying over hope from the winter.

With COVID-19 restrictions, he wasn’t sure if customers would come out to buy Christmas trees last year.

They ran out in eight days.

The market is located at 1118 Spring Bay Road in East Peoria and can be found on Facebook.