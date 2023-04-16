PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s a new beginning for a familiar company.

Scherer Mazda kicked off its grand reopening Saturday at the Pioneer Parkway location in Peoria.

The fourth-generation family owned business has been a Peoria mainstay since 1957.

Owner Gimmy Scherer said it’s been a long journey to get here and they want to celebrate.

He said upgrades are courtesy of Mazda North America’s global vision.

“With the windows and sunlight coming in, you really get to see the vehicles, and when people are looking at new vehicles; you want light,” Scherer said. “You want to see every little line on the vehicle — every shine, every reflection… inner and exterior.”

According to Scherer, the new transparent design of the facility is inviting and helps showcase the cars.

He said the future looks bright and he couldn’t be happier.