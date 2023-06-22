PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Saying he was only doing what he was told by a Peoria County man’s action, a Peoria County judge imposed the maximum sentence for a 2021 homicide and subsequent hiding of the victim’s body.

Circuit Judge John Vespa tipped his hand early in the hour-long sentencing hearing that he believed that Allen K. Schimmelpfennig, 30, had little to no chance of rehabilitation. Instead, the judge said Schimmelpfennig had “loss after loss and after loss and no victories.”

Defendants like Schimmelpfennig act in a certain way which, Vespa said, shows how they will act.

Schimmelpfennig declined to speak during the hearing and only said “I have nothing to say.” But the family and friends of Gabriel L. Cook, 34, who was killed by Schimmelpfennig, reacted with joy. Some gasped; others clapped very briefly.

Specifically, the judge handed down a 75-year prison term for the first-degree murder and a five-year sentence for concealing Cook’s death. His body has never been found.

Prosecutors believe that on March 8, 2021, Schimmelpfennig killed Cook in a storage locker and then disposed of his body before setting fire to a Jeep near Kickapoo Creek Road.

The case was largely circumstantial but contained enough evidence that Assistant State’s Attorney Dvaid Gast called “overwhelming.”

Prosecutors pointed to a large pool of blood found in Schimmelpfennig’s storage locker which was later found to be Cook’s. The blood loss, prosecutors Jason Ramos and David Gast argued at trial, was too great to survive without medical attention. Cook, they said, wasn’t admitted to an area hospital that day.

No one has heard from Cook since March 8; a point that relatives told Vespa was still very troubling.

Emiley Pogioli, the mother of Cook’s now 8-year-old daughter, said that has kept her up at night.

“(Cook) did not deserve what Allen did to him. The impact of still not knowing where he is and what else the defendant might have to done has kept me up at nights. Gabe might have traveled down the wrong path at times, but he had a good heart.”

Gast called that uncertainty a “sentence the family has to deal with.”

“They have no final resting place for him and the reason for that is this defendant right here,” he said pointing to Schimmelpfennig.

Public Defender Kevin Lowe urged Vespa to consider a lesser sentence, noting his client had developmental disabilities, a rough childhood where his parents were addicted to drugs and suffered head trauma that left him blind in one eye.

But the judge would have nothing of it and twice interrupted Lowe’s argument to ask him what he would say to people given Schimmelpfennig’s past criminal history, which is five prior convictions, one of which was a felony.

“And that’s one more felony that I have and I’m way older than him,” the judge said.

Prosecutors, at trial, used cell phone records and a GPS monitoring bracelet, worn by Cook who was on probation in Tazewell County, to track the two men on that fateful day. Vespa lauded praise on the police officers saying it was like “an episode of CSI.”

A cousin of Cook told Vespa early in the hearing the toll it’s taken on the family, noting that a grandmother had to be put into a nursing home, Cook’s mother had to retire early and others were traumatized by the man’s death.

Vespa used that at the end of the hearing to note that Schimmelpfennig’s actions were so shocking and so heinous that they merited a maximum sentence.

The GPS and the cell phone records showed the two men were together much of March 8. At some point, they went to Schimmelpfennig’s storage locker in North Peoria. From that point, the bracelet was cut off, Cook’s phone didn’t track with Schimmelpfennig as closely as it had.

The GPS bracelet was found off Koerner Road in Northwest Peoria, according to testimony during the trial.

Additionally, the two were seen by a person at a Chillicothe apartment complex early on March 8, loading stolen items into the silver Jeep. When the storage was searched on March 25, officers found stolen items that matched the earlier theft, according to trial testimony. Spent shell casings found in the storage locker matched up to a spent shell casing found at Schimmelpfennig’s apartment.