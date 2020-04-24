Schnucks campaign donates $250,000 towards United Way COVID-19 relief

ST. LOUIS (WMBD) — Schnucks is donating $250,000 to the United Way to help provide COVID-19 relief in the states Schnucks operates in.

$225,400 was raised by donations to Schnucks Round up at the Register Campaign from April 3 through April 20. Schnucks donated the remaining $24,600.

Schnucks Chairman and CEO Tod Schnucks said he is thankful for Schnuck’s customer’s generosity.

“We are incredibly grateful for our customers’ generosity,” Schnucks said. “Just like our company and our teammates are dedicated to nourishing people’s lives, our customers have shown that in these uncertain times, their commitment to helping their neighbors and communities is unwavering.”

United Way President and CEO Michelle Tucker said they are thankful for Schnuck’s support.

“We are so grateful to Schnucks and their customers for this incredible outpouring of support and generosity to our community,” Tucker said. “With this support, we can help individuals and families impacted by this crisis with their immediate and long-term needs. Although we are all apart right now, this is a wonderful example of the community coming together to care for each other.”

United Way will use the donations to help those who need food, health care, and other support due to hardships caused by COVID-19.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected