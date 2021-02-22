Schnucks celebrates first-ever Supermarket Employee Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A new nationally recognized holiday to supermarket employees at all levels.

Today, February 22nd is the first-ever Supermarket Employee Day. The new holiday was launched through FMI- The Food Industry Association.

In celebration, Schnucks employees received 5,000 points in their Schnucks rewards account, the equivalent of $10 to get lunch. Break rooms were also stocked with free snacks and drinks for employees to enjoy.

“When COVID-19 forced many people across our country at home, shelter at home you know supermarkets like ours, we were able to stay open because our teammates dedication and for that you know they have earned our respect and our gratitude,” said Paul Simon, Schnucks Media Representative.

There are 1,692 food retail jobs in the Peoria area and working during the pandemic came with some challenges. Grocery store employees kept shelves stocked and kept stores clean amid growing demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor of Peoria, Jim Ardis proclaimed the holiday for Peoria, Illinois.