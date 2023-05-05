PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Schnuck’s on University Street in Peoria is hosting an event to raise funds for breast cancer research this weekend. The event is called “Brats for a Cure”, and proceeds will go towards the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

The event kicked off Friday, and on Saturday the event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday, the event will run from 11 A.M. until they run out of brats.

Jordan Clum, who works for the Susan G. Komen Foundation as a Development Manager in Central Illinois, said that she is grateful for the charity of Peoria citizens.

“Peoria’s a very giving community, that enjoys giving back, and so to be out here, and working together as a team to raise funds for Susan G. Komen, it’s just a fun time and it’s such a privilege,” Clum said.

She also said this event kicks off their “More than Pink” Walk event which is happening next week at the Metro Center in Peoria. The event is next Saturday, May 13, and will be the 38th time the walk has been held in Peoria.